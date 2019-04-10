2 arrested on drug charges in Huntington

Two people were arrested Wednesday on drug charges at a home in the 1800 block of 10th Avenue, the city of Huntington says.

Ralph E. Jones of Huntington and Tyree A. Spraggins of Columbus, Ohio, are both charged with possession with intent to deliver drugs.

Detectives seized distribution amounts of crack cocaine, marijuana, cash and paraphernalia used to weigh, package and distribute drugs. A vehicle was also seized and two large dogs were placed in the care of a friend of those arrested.

The city says the Huntington Violent Crime-Drug Task Force served the warrant while the Huntington Police Department’s SWAT Team was used to enter and secure the home. Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Bureau also assisted in the search of the home.

Both suspects were taken to the Western Regional Jail. Their bond is $30,000 each.

The suspects' mugshots were not immediately available.

According to the city, the property owner will be issued a nuisance letter.

