2 arrested on drug charges in Meigs County, Ohio

Two men were arrested on drug charges after methamphetamine was recovered in the Portland area, the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says.

Randall Gale Nichols II, 33, of Portland, and Jeremiah J. Roush, 25, of Reedsville, both face related charges, including possession of methamphetamine. Nichols also faces trafficking and tampering with evidence charges.

Both men were arrested after deputies executed a search warrant along Ross Road. It happened April 16.

Among the evidence seized was 20 glass pipes, syringes, digital scales, and other drug paraphernalia in the residence along with a small amount of cash.

In a related search, investigators found 13 oxycodone pills.

Both suspects were taken to the Middleport Jail.

