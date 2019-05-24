2 arrested on drug charges in Scioto County

Two people were arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop in West Portsmouth, the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force says.

It happened Wednesday in the 700 block of Dry Run Road in West Portsmouth.

Johnny P. Wilds, 57, of West Portsmouth, and Jennifer Rose King, 28, of Portsmouth, both face first-degree drug possession charges. Wilds also had an outstanding warrant for her arrest.

Investigators seized about 87 grams of suspected heroin with an estimated street value of $10,440. They also seized $751 found on Wilds.

The suspects were pulled over in the 700 block of Dry Run Road. Both were arraigned Thursday.

The case will be forwarded to a grand jury for the consideration of additional charges.

