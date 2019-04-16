2 arrested on drug charges in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two people were arrested on drug charges in separate investigations, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday.

Edna Robinson of Dunlow is charged with conspiracy to distribute 5 to 50 grams of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver and pseudophedrine altered.

Robinson was arrested by the sheriff department’s Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) after a traffic stop in Lavalette. Investigators say the department’s K-9 Nitro helped lead them to the drugs.

In a separate investigation, Aaron Adkins turned himself in to the U.S. Marshals Cuffed Task Force after DEU investigators came across a drug transaction at a business in the Wayne area. A warrant for possession with intent to deliver was filed on Adkins before he surrendered.

 
