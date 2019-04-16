2 arrested on drug charges in Wayne County

Two people were arrested on drug charges in separate investigations, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday.

Edna Robinson of Dunlow is charged with conspiracy to distribute 5 to 50 grams of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver and pseudophedrine altered.

Robinson was arrested by the sheriff department’s Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) after a traffic stop in Lavalette. Investigators say the department’s K-9 Nitro helped lead them to the drugs.

In a separate investigation, Aaron Adkins turned himself in to the U.S. Marshals Cuffed Task Force after DEU investigators came across a drug transaction at a business in the Wayne area. A warrant for possession with intent to deliver was filed on Adkins before he surrendered.

