2 arrested on drug charges in Wayne County

Two people from the Prichard area have been arrested on drug charges, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department said Monday.

Cindy Davis, 49, and Brian Stiltner, 47, conspired to take methamphetamine from Huntington to Prichard, according to Sheriff Rick Thompson.

Both were arrested after an investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit.

Thompson says Davis was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Cuffed Task Force and is charged with possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy, and pseudoephedrine altered.

Stiltner is charged with conspiracy. He also faces a probation violation. Investigators say he was on probation for a 2018 drug conviction from an investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit.

Both suspects were taken to the Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.