2 arrested on drug charges in Wayne County

Two people were arrested Tuesday on drug charges in Wayne County, the county Sheriff’s Department says.

Lee Girvin, 59, of Buckeye Lake, Ohio, and Hannah Southerland, 18, of Prichard, West Virginia, are suspects in two separate investigations by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU).

In the case involving Girvin, investigators seized about 60 grams of crystal methamphetamine, digital scales, baggies and a handgun during an investigation in the Lavalette area. Girvin is charged with possession with intent to deliver and pseudophedrine altered. He was taken to the Western Regional Jail. His bond is $40,000.

During a traffic stop in the Kenova area, the separate case involving Southerland involved DEU investigators seizing a distribution quantity of crystal methamphetamine, scales, baggies, and a handgun with its serial number removed.

Southerland is charged with aiding and abetting and conspiracy. She was taken to the Western Regional Jail. Her bond is $15,000.

Investigators say two other arrests are expected.

