2 arson-related fires investigated in Boone County

Investigators say it appears two mobile home fires in Boone County are arson related.

One of them happened Tuesday afternoon in the 700 block of Cox’s Fork Road, off Mud River Road.

Investigators with the Danville Volunteer Fire Department say that home was close to another mobile home fire they responded to last Monday.

Information has been sent to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office for help with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Danville Fire Chief Justin Chafin at 304-369-0232.

