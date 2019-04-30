2 dead, 4 hurt in UNC-Charlotte shooting

Two people have died and four people are hurt after a shooting on UNC Charlotte's campus, Medic confirmed to NBC affiliate WCNC.

Medic said the two deceased were pronounced dead at the scene. Two people have been treated for life-threatening injuries and two have been treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A Medic supervisor told NBC Charlotte that one suspect is in custody. Officials have not said if there are any other suspects.

The identities of those shot have not been released at this time. No word on if any are UNC Charlotte students.

NinerAlerts, UNC Charlotte's Office of Emergency Management, first said shots were reported near the Kennedy building on campus Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 6:45 p.m., NinerAlerts said that buildings were being swept by law enforcement.

