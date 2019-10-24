2 dead in W.Va. plane crash

Authorities say two people have died in the crash of a small airplane in West Virginia.

The Herald Mail in Hagerstown, Maryland, reports Middleway Volunteer Fire Chief Mike Mood confirmed the two fatalities.

Jefferson County Sheriff Pete Dougherty tells news outlets the plane caught fire on impact Thursday afternoon in Summit Point, an unincorporated community near the Virginia line.

In an emailed statement, FAA spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen said the Mooney M20 crashed with two people aboard, about 7 miles southeast of Eastern West Virginia Regional Airport in Martinsburg at 5:20 p.m.

The plane's origin and destination weren't immediately known.