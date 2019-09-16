2 elderly people seriously hurt in Jackson County crash

Two elderly people from Jackson suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash that happened during the weekend on Township Road 244, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says.

Troopers say the accident happened about 4 p.m. Saturday between state routes 32 and 93.

The victims, who are both in their 80s, were in a Ford Taurus that was hit in the rear by a GMC Sonoma at the crest of a hill. Both were taken to the Holzer Medical Center helipad and then flown to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington.

Troopers say both vehicles were headed west at the time of the crash.

Three people in the GMC Sonoma were taken to Holzer Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers say alcohol or drugs were not factors in the crash.

Township Road 244 was closed for about 90 minutes during the accident cleanup and investigation.

