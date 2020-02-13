2 hurt in Ashland fight involving large group of juveniles

Two people were hurt Thursday evening in a fight between a large group of juveniles, Ashland Police say.

Officers say it happened at a home at the intersection of Blackburn Avenue and Oakview Avenue.

The injured were taken to King’s Daughters Medical Center.

There’s no word on the extent of their injuries or how they were hurt.

Police say as many as 10 to 20 juveniles were reported at the scene.

No one is in custody at this time.

Ashland Police and Boyd County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene.

