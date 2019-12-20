2 hurt in Cabell County rollover crash

Two people escaped serious injuries late Friday night in a rollover crash on 16th Street Road, firefighters say.

The accident was reported just after 10 p.m. in the 4100 block of 16th Street Road.

Firefighters say the driver was headed south before going off the roadway and hitting a rock.

The two people involved were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Crews from the Green Valley Volunteer Fire Department, Cabell County Emergency Medical Services and the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department were at the scene.

