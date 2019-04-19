UPDATE | U.S. 60 East reopen after Kanawha County crash

UPDATE 4/19/19 @ 8:10 p.m.

U.S. 60 East is back open Friday night after a crash earlier that evening, our crew at the scene reports.

At least two people were hurt, but their conditions are unavailable at this time.

At least two people are hurt Friday evening in a crash that has closed the eastbound lanes of U.S. 60 in the London area, Kanawha County 911 dispatchers say.

It happened around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Hughes Creek Road.

There is no word on the extent of injuries at this time.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department and West Virginia State Police are on the scene. We also have a crew headed that way.

