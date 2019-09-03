2 inmates escape in Gallia County

Two prisoners escaped late Tuesday night from a transport vehicle in Gallia County, the sheriff’s office there says.

Deputies say the men were being transported from an out-of-county facility back to the Gallia County Jail. They escaped in the area of Norris Northup Dodge along state Route 7 in Gallipolis.

The inmates are identified as Brynn Martin, 40, and Jesse Partlow, 30.

Martin is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 180 pounds, and Partlow is about 6 feet 1 and 138 pounds. Both men have brown hair and blue eyes.

Investigators say both men were in orange jail-issued uniforms and wearing leg shackles.

The news released doesn't state the charges the men were serving time.

Both men were last seen going toward the area of the Gallia-Meigs Airport. Investigators are searching on the ground and by air to find them. Anyone who sees the inmates is asked to call 911.

