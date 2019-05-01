2 jail officials indicted for allegedly using explosive devices against inmate

Two former jail internal affairs officers were indicted on federal charges after allegedly setting off an explosive device to subdue an inmate inside the Western Regional Jail, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Austin Garland Burke, 64, and Timmy Allen Kemper, 58, were indicted Wednesday. Both are charged with one count of deprivation of rights under color of law.

The indictment alleges that both suspects used “unlawful force” against the inmate by using a flash grenade and a stinger grenade. Investigators say it happened Feb. 27, 2015. They say the inmate was then hogtied and taken in a K-9 vehicle to another correctional facility.

If they’re convicted, both men face a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.