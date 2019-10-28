2 killed, including Ohio firefighter, in accidental electrocution after crash

The Elyria Post of the Ohio Highway State Patrol is investigating a crash that killed two people early Sunday morning.

Brett Wilson, a firefighter with the Columbia Fire Department, died responding to a crash. (Source: Columbia Township/WOIO/Gray News)

Keith Liedtke, 31, and Brent Reizler, 27, both of Columbia Station, were driving on Sprague Road when the car Liedtke was driving traveled off the right side and hit a utility pole that snapped in half.

Both men exited the car and came in contact with downed power lines. Reizler died as a result.

Liedtke was life-flighted to Southwest General with serious injuries.

Brett Wilson, 23, of Olmsted Falls, and Hannah Gallagher, 24, of Cleveland, both heard the crash and went to offer help.

Wilson was killed when he came in contact with downed wires.

Gallagher was shocked. She was transported to Southwest General Hospital.

Wilson was a firefighter and EMT with the Columbia Fire Department for two years.

Columbia Township Fire Chief Raymond Anthony says we may never know what exactly happened.

“We do what we call a scene size up, you try and look at everything,” Anthony said. “It could have been a wire on the ground he stepped on, or it could have energized the wet ground and he got caught in that current and it took him down.”

Anthony said Wilson’s goal in life was to become a full time paramedic and firefighter and was well on his way after recently finishing his paramedic training.

According to a press release, alcohol use is suspected in the crash.

