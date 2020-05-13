2 men arrested in sexual assault case involving young girls

Two men face charges, including one with first-degree sexual assault, after investigators say multiple young girls were victimized earlier this year.

Both were arrested Wednesday.

Dustin Scott Hypes, 34, of Ripley, is charged with sexual assault in the first-degree, Jackson County court documents show.

According to those criminal complaints, the alleged abuse happened from March through April of this year. The documents also show a history of prior abuse that started as long as five years ago and also involved inappropriate sexual acts.

Another man, Robert Ellis Feltes, 36, of Ripley, faces a criminal invasion of privacy charge, which is a misdemeanor.

Investigators say they recovered 3,841 images and video files that are pornographic in nature – the majority showing young girls. They say Feltes is a neighbor of Hypes.

According to the criminal complaint, some of the content was captured from a camera that appeared to be filming a shower through a vent, including images of a nude young girl who’s bathing.

Both Hypes and Feltes were arraigned late Wednesday afternoon and were awaiting transport to jail.

