$2 million contribution made to Kanawha County Public Library's downtown expansion project

A $2 million contribution is a considerable boost to help the Kanawha County Public Library with its downtown expansion and renovation project, according to a news release on Monday.

The contribution from the family of the late Henry B. Wehrle Jr. is the project’s largest gift to date.

“We are overwhelmed by the kindness of Mr. Wehrle and the members of his family who have, once again, shown their generosity to this community by making this remarkable gift,” said Tom Heywood, president of the Library Foundation of Kanawha County, in a news release.

The family includes: Steve and Laura Wehrle; Bernie and Cecilia Wehrle; Lynne Wehrle-Zande and Tony Zande; and Beth Wehrle and Matt Miller.

“We are excited to support the downtown library project,” said Steve Wehrle in a news release. “We are making this contribution to honor our father, Henry B. Wehrle, Jr. He was an avid reader and his passion for reading fueled a lifelong love affair with libraries.”

Wehrle said he hoped their family gift would spur on other contributions to the downtown library campaign.

Kanawha County Public Library Board Chair Monika Jaensson said the pledge brings the total funds raised in the campaign to more than $24 million, just $3 million short of the $27 million needed to fund the project.

Henry B. Wehrle, Jr. passed away in November of last year. He served for many years as president of the McJunkin Corporation (MRC Global). He also served locally on the Boards of the Red Cross, Yeager Airport (formerly Kanawha Airport), Charleston Area Medical Center, and Davis & Elkins College.

According to the news release, the library additions and renovations will include the following: