2 more county fairs cancelled due to COVID-19

Two more county fairs in our region have announced plans to cancel this summer due to COVID-19.

The Mason County Fair Board said Thursday that it made its decision based on “guidelines mandated by the state.”

But the fair board said it’s still considering having a Junior Market Show and Sale.

Likewise, the Lawrence County Fair in Kentucky says it intends to have a livestock show later this year for 4-H students to exhibit their animals, as well as a horse show. But the actual Lawrence County Fair will not be held this summer.

