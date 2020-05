Two more probable COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Pike County, according to the Pike County Health Department.

The agency made that announcement Friday.

It said the cases involve two women, ages 57 and 31, who aren’t showing any symptoms at this time.

As of late Thursday, the Kentucky Department of Health had reported 15 overall COVID-19 cases in Pike County. Two of those resulted in death.

