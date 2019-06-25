2 motorcycles collide with car

Two motorcycles collided with a car Tuesday on Laurel Cliff Road in Salisbury Township at 6:30 p.m.

Pomeroy Police tell us crews shut down Laurel Cliff Road.

Meigs EMS designated a landing zone for air medical transport for 3 people. Police say Pomeroy Pumper 3 went to the Rio Grande Meigs Center, while another helicopter landed at Holzer Meigs ER.

Crews stayed on scene to help Ohio State Police cleanup debris and contain leaking fluids. Police say crews were released by OSP after 2 hours.

The Gallia-Meigs Post of OSHP is investigating the crash.

Pomeroy Pumpers 1 and 3, Meigs County EMS, the Meigs County Sheriff's Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Health Net, MedFlight, and 33 Auto Towing all assisted.