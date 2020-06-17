2 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Boyd County
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 5:42 PM EDT
Two new positive cases of COVID-19 are confirmed in Boyd County, according to the Boyd County Emergency Operations Center.
The agency made that announcement Wednesday.
It says the latest cases involve a 30-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman. They’re both self-isolating at home.
There have been 48 overall positive cases in Boyd County where three people have died from the virus.
Thirty-seven people have recovered.
Health department officials encourage people to practice social distancing, frequent handwashing and to wear a mask in public, if possible.
