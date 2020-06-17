2 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Boyd County

Two new positive cases of COVID-19 are confirmed in Boyd County, according to the Boyd County Emergency Operations Center.

The agency made that announcement Wednesday.

It says the latest cases involve a 30-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman. They’re both self-isolating at home.

There have been 48 overall positive cases in Boyd County where three people have died from the virus.

Thirty-seven people have recovered.

Health department officials encourage people to practice social distancing, frequent handwashing and to wear a mask in public, if possible.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.