Two people are injured Thursday night in a reported stabbing in Dunbar, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The incident was reported around 8:45 p.m. at the Gino’s Pizza in the 1300 block of Fairlawn Avenue.

EMS crews are on the scene, but no one has been transported at this time. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

