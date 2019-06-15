2 people killed by lightning strike at park near Pittsburgh

One of the two people struck by lightning and killed in Pennsylvania Thursday was set to play soccer for West Virginia Wesleyan College this fall.

A 2019 Graduate of Ringgold High School in Pennsylvania, Kaitlyn Rosensteel was a force on the soccer field and a star in the classroom.

At 18-years-old, “Moe” as her friends called her, had already racked up athletic awards and was set to play soccer for the Bobcats in the fall.

“It is with great sadness that we share that we tragically lost a member of our Ringgold Rams class of 2019,” the district said in a statement. “Our deepest sympathies goes out to her friends and families.”

Also, more than 100 people attended a prayer service outside Greensburg Central Catholic High School to remember Brendan McGowan.

“Two weeks ago I was proud to announce the graduation of Brenden McGowan, one of our top students here at Greensburg Central Catholic,” said GCC principal Benjamin Althof. “He was a wonderful student, he was a great person, he was quiet, reserved, but well-respected, well-liked, really a key member of the school.”

McGowan had graduated from Greensburg Central Catholic and many of his classmates and their parents attended the service.

ORIGINAL STORY

Two individuals were struck by lightning and killed in Westmoreland County.

Westmoreland County first responders confirmed that one man and one woman were struck in Mammoth Park in Mt. Pleasant Township around 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

The Westmoreland County Coroner Kenneth A. Bacha released the identities of the two victims, 18-year-old Brendan A. McGowan of North Huntingdon Township and 19-year-old Kaitlyn E. Rosensteel of Donoroa Borough.

Westmoreland County Coroner Kenneth Bacha says bystanders started CPR, followed by park police, but they were unable to revive the victims.

Watch live coverage of a press conference at the park:

A park official says the two were on the island part of the park’s lake.

Witnesses reportedly heard a large crack and observed a flash of light in the area where the victims were fishing, according to investigators. The victims were found below a large splintered tree.

Both McGowan and Rosensteel were declared dead at the scene.