2 women wanted after allegedly passing stolen checks

St. Albans Police are working to identify a couple of women wanted for questioning after allegedly passing stolen checks.

According to police, they received a call Monday about women going through the drive-thru at City National Bank and passing stolen checks.

Police say they believe the women may have passed off stolen checks at other banks in areas nearby.

Police say surveillance video shows the women driving a maroon Chevy Tahoe.

Investigators say the women got away with an unknown amount of money.

If you have any information about the women pictured, you are asked to call St. Albans Police at 304-348-8111.

