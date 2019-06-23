Clendenin residents celebrate second annual homecoming three years after floods

Three years after devastating floods washed away many neighborhoods throughout our region, people in Clendenin are celebrating their second annual homecoming festival.

"It reinforces the belief that all of us have that we can overcome and we can do anything,” resident Midge Forwood said.

But beyond the fun and excitement that homecoming brings, there are still homes that need to be repaired or demolished. Governor Justice said in a press conference two weeks ago that he wants to prioritize these projects by 2020.

"I’m going crazy to make sure that we get every single one of these homes where these people were just ravished by the flood that we get every single last one of them under construction before the end of the year,” Justice said.

But according to the latest RISE numbers released on Friday, the total number of completed home projects is 51, three years after the floods. The number of outstanding housing program cases is 432. Out of these 432, 266 cases require total reconstruction.

For Clendenin resident Nancy Kennedy, reflecting on the loss the community faced in the floods is difficult.

"We saw houses float down the river, we saw RV’s. We saw people's lives go down the river. It was devastating,” she said.

Although her home faced a considerable amount of damage many of her neighbors just across the street lost everything.

"When you went up to our street their lives were on the sidewalk. Everything they owned, it was gone,” Kennedy said.

But this weekend's homecoming is a reminder of how far they've come.

"It’s really hard to believe the way our town has come back that we were ever flooded. I mean we are a resilient people. We're strong. We encourage each other and help each other we were determined we were going to come back and we have,” Kennedy said.

According to RISE, any families who feel they still have any unmet needs or are looking for an update on their case should contact the VOAD office at 304-553-0927.