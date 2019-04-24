UPDATE | Layoffs announced after Boone County budget cuts

UPDATE 4/24/19 @ 4:15 p.m.

Layoffs are coming to Boone County, commissioners said Wednesday.

They outlined departments that will be affected by those layoffs, all as a result of major cuts in the budget for 2019.

Departments affected include the county commission, county clerk, circuit court, county assessor, prosecutors and the sheriff's department.

The budget for 2019 is more than $1 million less than the 2018 budget, coming in at $7.2 million as opposed to the $8.5 million budget for 2018.

County commissioners met with elected officials today to work out a plan for their budget.

The Boone County Commission president said previously that the budget cuts were the result of decreased tax revenue from lack of tax dollars and the small number of coal mines still in business.

The budget will go into effect July 1.

"We were getting ready for this three or four years ago. Just now it's been expedited by the fact that the coal companies are gone," said Hendricks.

But Hendricks said he is not giving up on the county.

"We're not going to give up the county. We're going to fight and we're going to figure out a way to get it done and revitalize this whole county," said Hendricks.

