2021 US Youth Soccer Eastern Presidents Cup to be held at Shawnee Sports Complex

Tuesday the Kanawha County Commission and the Shawnee Sports Complex announced that the 2021 U.S. Youth Soccer Eastern Presidents Cup will be held at both the Shawnee Sports Complex and the Barboursville Soccer Complex.

This is the third year in a row the Eastern Presidents Cup is being held in West Virginia.

The competition will include 150 boys and girls teams.

Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Slango said in a statement, "“The Kanawha County Commission is elated to have secured a three-year run for this prestigious US Youth Soccer tournament. The economic impact from this 5-day event will be prevalent as thousands of athletes, coaches, and spectators make their way to Kanawha County and Cabell County.” Commissioner Salango continued, “We expect this tournament to have an economic impact of upwards of $8 million dollars. We thank US Youth Soccer for entrusting us with this event. The Shawnee Sports Complex continues to attract the absolute best tournaments to Kanawha County. Game on Shawnee!”

