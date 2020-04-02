26 new cases of COVID-19 reported in W.Va.

Thursday afternoon, the West Virginia DHHR announced the state has 26 new positive cases of COVID-19.

That brings the total to 217.

As of April 2, 2020, 5,493 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 217 positive, 5,276 negative and two deaths.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1), Berkeley (27), Cabell (3), Greenbrier (3), Hancock (5), Hardy (2), Harrison (17), Jackson (11), Jefferson (12), Kanawha (39), Logan (4), Marion (10), Marshall (4), Mason (3), Mercer (3), Monongalia (35), Morgan (1), Ohio (10), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (3), Putnam (5), Raleigh (3), Randolph (2), Roane (2), Tucker (3), Upshur (1), Wetzel (2), Wirt (1), Wood (3).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

