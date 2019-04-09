$27,500 worth of heroin seized in Scioto County; 3 Detroit residents arrested

Three Detroit residents were arrested after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seized $27,500 worth of heroin in Scioto County.

It happened April 1 on U.S. 23 after a car was pulled over for a traffic violation, the OSHP reports. Troopers say the car sped away and a short pursuit followed. Investigators say one of the suspects threw drugs out a car window during that pursuit.

Heywood Bell, 44, Divine Gunn, 22, and Anthony Garland, 51, all of Detroit, are charged with possession of heroin and trafficking in drugs, and failure to comply with an order. They were all taken to the Scioto County Jail.

If convicted, each suspect faces up to 25 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.

