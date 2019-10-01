3 Columbus men arrested on drug charges in Huntington

Three men from Columbus, Ohio, were arrested Tuesday on drug charges after a SWAT team raided three homes and seized more than $110,000 worth of drugs, Huntington Police say.

Overall six people were detained at the locations in the 2100 block of 9th Avenue, the 2100 block of Rear 9th Avenue and the 1900 block of Foster Avenue. Police say information from one of the searches led them to a fourth location.

The following men were arrested on these charges:

Demetrius Marquis Harmon, 33, aka “Meech” and “Man,” of Columbus. One felony count of conspiracy to deliver drugs.

Antwan Lamar Sherrod, 30, aka “Tip,” of Columbus. Two felony counts of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and one felony count of possession of drugs with intent to deliver.

Mark A. Norton, 33, of Columbus. He was charged with two felony counts of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and one felony count of possession of drugs with the intent to deliver.

Police say more than $110,000 worth of drugs was seized including 370 grams of powder cocaine, 139 grams of crack cocaine and 239 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl. They also recovered more than 50 OxyContin pills, seven guns (three reported stolen), $1,200 cash, two vehicles, numerous cell phones and items used to package and distribute drugs, including containers with false bottoms.

Altogether, nearly 100 items of evidence were seized.

“The individuals arrested today are part of sophisticated and violent drug-trafficking organization and have been suspected of selling drugs in the Huntington area for some time,” Huntington Police Capt. Rocky Johnson said in a news release. “Information obtained during the past several weeks led to this operation. The suspects originate from the Columbus, Ohio, area but have known ties to Beckley, Ironton and parts of Georgia.”

All three suspects arrested Tuesday were taken to the Western Regional Jail. Bond for Norton and Sherrod is $150,000, while bond for Harmon is $100,000.

Police say more arrests are expected.

