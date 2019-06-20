3 Hurricane teens hailed as heroes after helping family during fire

Three teenagers from Hurricane are being hailed as heroes after they helped a family whose home was close to catching on fire.

Shelby Nitardy, Karlee Edwards and Kaylie Pauley were driving down U.S. 60 on Tuesday night when they noticed a house was on fire.

They jumped out of the car to see what they could do to help. They noticed a mom who was trying to get her children to safety, as the abandoned home next to hers continued to burn.

She asked the young ladies to stay with her children while she went back inside the home to get the family dogs out of their home.

Fortunately, the woman's home only had minimal damage when the siding melted.

