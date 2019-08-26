3 arrested from Huntington home

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Three people were arrested Monday morning in Huntington after Cabell County Sheriff’s deputies searched a home Monday morning.

Deputies say they executed a search warrant at a home in the 1900 block of 12th Avenue where they found a distribution amount of crystal methamphetamine.

They say Ryan Watts and Bruce Chafin were arrested on warrants.

Clyde Chafin was arrested for possession of a distribution amount of crystal meth.

They say guns and cash were also taken from the home.

 