3 arrested from condemned Milton home

Three people were arrested Thursday, including two on drug charges, after Milton Police searched a condemned home along Newman’s Branch.

Jason D. Freeman, 39, of Milton was arrested on a parole hold order and for obstructing an officer. Police say he resisted arrest as he was taken into custody. Freeman was taken to the Western Regional Jail.

Samantha Shull, 25, and Tynere Stevens, 37, both of Milton, were charged with possession of heroin. Both also were taken to the Western Regional Jail.

Police say the Milton city code enforcer condemned the property due to its condition. They say anyone caught there will be arrested for trespassing.

