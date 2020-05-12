3 arrested in Floyd County drug bust

Three people were arrested in a drug bust that turned up heroin, methamphetamine and cash, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Deputies say it happened Sunday night after a traffic stop near the Martin triangle in the area of state routes 80 and 122. Investigators say K-9 unit Drago helped alert them to drugs in the vehicle.

They ended up seizing nearly 40 doses of heroin, 90 grams of crystal meth, digital scales, cash and a gun.

The suspects are identified as: Bradford Hunt, 45, of Langley, Kentucky; Rodney Scott, 42, of Garrett, Kentucky; and Nikki Spurlock, 29, of Printer, Kentucky. They face a variety of charges, including a drug trafficking charge for Spurlock.

All three were taken to the Floyd County Detention Center.

