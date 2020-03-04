3 arrested in Huntington drug busts

Three people were arrested Wednesday on drug charges in two separate busts that turned up fentanyl, methamphetamine, guns and cash, Huntington Police say.

The incidents happened in the 900 block of Washington Avenue and in the 500 block of 30th Street after a two-month investigation by members of the Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force.

The following suspects were taken into custody after a search at the Washington Avenue location:

Andrea Ross, 22, of Huntington. She was arrested after 200 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl, two firearms, and more than $5,000 in cash were found in the home. She was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Michael Wright, 32, of Huntington, the primary suspect, returned home and was found to have about 5 grams of suspected fentanyl. He was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

In the second bust, officers arrested Michael Moore, 38, of Huntington. Police say he had distribution amounts of suspected heroin, crystal methamphetamine and digital scales.

Moore was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

City officials say landlords at both properties will be notified and served nuisance letters.

