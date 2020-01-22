3 arrested in cell tower break-ins, costing phone companies thousands

Three men are accused of seven break-ins at cell tower sites that cost one cell phone company more than $45,000 alone to replace cables, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday.

Investigators say the break-ins, which spanned several months, affected drivers on the West Virginia Turnpike, as well as residents of the Cabin Creek area where the incidents happened.

These men face the following charges:

James Canfield, 22, of Sharon, West Virginia. Breaking and entering and destruction of property

Jeremy Powers, 28, of Miami, West Virginia. Three counts of breaking and entering

Johnnie Boggess, III, 30, also of Miami. Breaking and entering

Investigators say a cell tower in Giles Hollow was broken into three separate times in November and January, with the most recent happening Jan. 14.

Another tower site in Sharon was targeted four times from August through December of last year, costing more than $9,000 in damages.

Investigators say deputies saw suspicious activity the night of one of the break-ins, which eventually led them to the suspects. They say there are other suspects in that area who cut other phone and internet lines who haven’t yet been caught.

According to the sheriff’s department, the theft has affected access to 911 for some victims, and not every home in that part of Kanawha County currently has cell service.

“The main thing we want to do is notify the public that we need their help," Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford said. "There have been other break-ins up there, like I said. The Frontier Communication landlines have been cut down, and this makes a great public safety hazard.”

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 304-357-0169.

