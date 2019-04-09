3 arrested on drug charges in Huntington

Three people were arrested Tuesday on drug-related charges after police searched a home in the 2700 block of Highlawn Avenue, the city of Huntington says.

Unique R. Brown, 22, of Detroit, and Treavant Davonne Cooper, 24, and Sharon E. Wilson, 30, both of Huntington, all are charged with possession with intent to deliver drugs.

Detectives seized a distribution amount of heroin/fentanyl, marijuana scales, phones and material consistent with the packaging and distribution of drugs.

According to a city news release, members of the Huntington Violent Crime-Drug Task Force executed the warrant as the Huntington Police Department's SWAT Team forced entry and secured the home. Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Bureau also assisted in the search.

The warrant was obtained after complaints of drug activity and reports of shots fired at the home.

Due to "an overwhelming odor of raw sewage and unsanitary conditions," code enforcement officers were called to the scene. City officials say the property owner will be issued a nuisance letter and several citations.

All of the suspects were taken to the Western Regional Jail. Their bond is $30,000 each.

