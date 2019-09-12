3 arrested on drug charges in Lincoln County, W.Va.

Three people were arrested Wednesday on drug charges in West Hamlin, Lincoln County court records show.

Deputies say all three sold suboxone to an undercover officer in West Hamlin.

Connie Bailey, 57, Jennifer Marie Woodrum Adkins, 36, and James Terry, 48, all of West Hamlin, were charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, according to a criminal complaint.

As of Thursday night, only Terry was still listed as an inmate in the West Virginia Regional Jail system.

