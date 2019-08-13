3 arrested on drug charges in Scioto County

Three people were arrested Tuesday on drug charges involving heroin, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office and Portsmouth Police Department.

The suspects are identified as Larry Smith, 66, and Chrissy Parsons, 36, both of Portsmouth, and Breanna M. Compton of McDermott, Ohio. All three were arrested on charges of conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute heroin.

Investigators say the charges against Smith and Compton stemmed from a joint investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force and the Safe Streets Task Force based in Montgomery County.

During that investigation, heroin being taken from Dayton to Scioto County was seized.

