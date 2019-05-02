3 arrested on drug charges in Wayne County

Three people were arrested on drug charges in separate investigations, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department says.

Dianna “Dee” Clay of Wayne was stopped in the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) in the Wayne area. Investigators found pills and marijuana, as well as some heroin that investigators say she had hidden in clothing.

In another case, Clarence Garn of Fort Gay was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Cuffed Task Force in the Big Hurricane Creek area. Investigators say Garn threw a distribution amount of crystal methamphetamine after deputies ordered him to stop. He is charged with possession with intent to deliver and pseudoephedrine altered.

In the third investigation, Samantha Richards of Louisa, Kentucky, was arrested on a warrant for pseudophedrine altered after a traffic stop in the Fort Gay area. Investigators say she had some crystal meth hidden in clothing.

Another man is sought in that case.

Fort Gay Police assisted in the stop, according to the sheriff's department.

