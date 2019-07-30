3 arrested on drug charges in Wayne County

Three people were arrested on drug charges in separate investigations, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday.

Investigators with the department’s Drug Enforcement Unit made the arrests in the Westmoreland, Echo and Lavalette areas of the county.

The following suspects were arrested on the following charges:

Herman “Dre” Bethea of Washington, D.C.; possession with intent to deliver.

Mary Marcum of Fort Gay; possession with intent to deliver and pseudoephedrine altered.

Jonathan McClellan of East Lynn; three counts of possession with intent to deliver and pseudoephedrine altered.

There is no immediate record of the suspects being in custody in the West Virginia Regional Jail Authority system.

