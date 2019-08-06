3 arrested on drug charges in Wayne County

Three people were arrested in separate drug investigations in Wayne County, Sheriff Rick Thompson said.

Brittany Glick of Wayne is charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver and felony possession of methamphetamine. She was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Cuffed Task Force.

Ryan Redden of Prichard is charged with delivery of a controlled substance (heroin). Redden also was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Cuffed Task Force.

Jessie Jackson of Genoa is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and turned himself in to deputies.

Thompson said Tuesday that all three suspects were arrested in the last week, based on investigations by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit in the Prichard and Lavalette areas.

