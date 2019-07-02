3 men arrested on kidnapping charges in Scioto County

Three men were arrested on kidnapping charges after an incident in the Scioto Furnace and South Webster areas, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Blair Pyles, 39, of Springfield, Ohio, is charged with five counts of kidnapping and one count of aggravated burglary. Pyles was taken to the Scioto County Jail on a $650,000 bond.

Steven Laws, 38, of Springfield, faces five counts of complicity to kidnapping, one count of aggravated burglary, and weapon under disability. His bond is $585,000.

Joseph Woods, 27, of Jackson, Ohio, faces three counts of complicity to kidnapping. He also was taken to the Scioto County Jail. His bond is $150,000.

All three suspects were arraigned Tuesday in Portsmouth Municipal Court.

Sheriff Marty V. Donini said deputies received a call around 9 p.m. Monday about a burglary in progress along Back Street in Scioto Furnace. Deputies said they arrived to find some people being held against their will inside a black truck at that location.

Deputies say two men and a 3-year-old child were in a vehicle in front of their home in the 9100 block of state Route 140 in South Webster when three men with guns forced them into a truck and took their cellphones and identification.

They all drove to Back Street in Scioto Furnace where the driver made a man go inside a home there. The victims told deputies that the driver had a gun and was ordering people around in the home and confronting them about him being robbed.

When deputies responded to that location, they say they located an indoor marijuana grow operation in the home along Back Street. They said they found nearly $19,000 worth of marijuana plants inside a locked grow room, along with fans, multiple LED grow lights and heaters.

Donini said the evidence will be presented to a grand jury and more charges are expected.

