3-month-old girl's death investigated as suspicious

A 3-month-old girl’s death is being investigated as suspicious, the Nicholas County Sheriff's Department says.

The girl, who was 12 weeks old, was found not breathing Tuesday at home along Richwood Road in Fenwick, West Virginia. An EMS crew was dispatched to the home and made the discovery.

The infant was taken to Summersville Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. Her body has been sent to the West Virginia Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

