3 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in W.Va.; 5 total cases

Three more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in West Virginia, the state Department of Health and Human Resources said Thursday night.

One is from Monongalia County, and the other two are from Tucker County.

That makes the total positive case count at five. All three new positive cases are travel related, the DHHR said.

As of 9:30 p.m. Thursday, 224 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 5 positive, 219 negative and 13 tests pending (at state lab). These numbers include positive and negative tests from the state’s public health lab, Labcorp, Quest, and West Virginia University Medicine.

