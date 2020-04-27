3 police officers under quarantine after possible COVID-19 exposure

Three Madison Police Department officers are quarantined after coming into contact Monday with a suspect who had a family member test positive for COVID-19.

That’s according to Chief Chet Burgess who said his officers stopped a man for suspected DUI. That suspect’s family member tested positive about a week ago for the novel coronavirus.

The chief said having the three officers under quarantine means he and another officer will be responsible for running the department, along with mutual aid from West Virginia State Police if needed.

All of the affected officers are expected to be tested Monday or Tuesday, and the chief said he expects to have the results by Tuesday night.

