3 teens arrested after plotting to detonate bomb at high school, NY police say

Three teenagers were arrested in New York state, accused of plotting to blow up their high school. (Source: News 12 Long Island/CNN)

Authorities said they were overheard discussing the plot on their school bus Wednesday. Police said part of that conversation was recorded.

"The school bus is equipped with both audio as well as video, and the school district provided us both," said Geraldine Hart, the Suffolk County Police commissioner.

The district notified police after being informed about the alleged plot Thursday morning, and police reacted swiftly. The three teens – two males and a female who are all 16 years old – were arrested at Connetquot High School in Bohemia, NY.

Authorities said the school was evacuated for 30 to 45 minutes while police searched the school – and the three teens’ lockers.

Searches were also conducted at the teens’ homes. That’s where police said they recovered laptops, BB guns, a homemade ax, books about serial killers and forensics, and “The Anarchist Cookbook,” which includes bomb-making instructions.

Police did not find any bomb-making materials.

They do, however, believe there was intent, considering what they recovered.

Hart is encouraging anyone who may have information to come forward. She also thanked the students who reported the alleged plot Thursday morning.

"I want to thank the heroes of this story, which are the students who heard something and had the courage to say something,” she said. “It's not always easy, but they did the right thing, and I want to applaud their efforts."

Police said the three teens are being charged as “adolescent offenders” with conspiracy, a felony. Their names are not being released under New York state law.

