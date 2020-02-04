3 teens face charges in connection with rash of BB gun shootings

Three juveniles face charges after police say they wreaked havoc with a BB gun in Ironton.

Police in Ironton, Ohio, say there have been multiple BB gun shooting incidents reported, including reports of homeless people assaulted.

Investigators say the kids fired shots at cars and a person. According to Ironton Police, a man was out walking early Sunday morning when he was confronted by three juveniles.

Police say the man was shot with a BB gun in the face, arm and leg. They say he was also punched and kicked by the juveniles.

Later Sunday, a couple of people along South 8th and 9th streets reported their cars had been shot with BB guns.

Ironton Police Capt. Joe Ross said they've been getting a few of these kinds of reports during the past month and a half, along with reports of several homeless people in town being assaulted.

Police say tips led them to three juveniles -- two 16-year-olds and a 15-year-old. They were brought in and questioned and have been charged with felonious assault and criminal damaging.

"I'm not a violent person,” resident Valerie Mantle said. “I don't go anywhere, I don't do anything, I don't bother anybody. When it happens to me or someone that I care about, it's very disturbing."

Police are investigating whether those three juveniles have been involved in other similar crimes reported during the past few weeks.

Those juveniles were taken to the Lawrence County Juvenile Detention Center. Police say all three of them live in Ironton.

