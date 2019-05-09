3-vehicle crash involving semi closes U.S. 35 in Putnam County

A three-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer has closed all lanes of U.S. 35 Thursday afternoon near the intersection of Shamrock Lane in the Fraziers Bottom area, Putnam County 911 dispatchers say.

The accident was reported just after 2:30 p.m. First responders are trying to get a helicopter to that area.

There’s no word on injuries at this time, but "heavy entrapment" was reported.

Heavy congestion is reported in both directions of U.S. 35.

